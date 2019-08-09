As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Capital Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position; As Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Share Value Rose, Grace & White Decreased Holding

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 220,121 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, up from 205,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 6.46M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 14,760 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Finance Bank & Trust N A holds 100 shares. Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Herald Invest Management Ltd owns 10,200 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 142,392 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,465 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 510,000 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price stated it has 7,922 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 22.54M shares. Vermont-based Maple Capital Mngmt has invested 1.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hamlin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.17M shares or 2.98% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation accumulated 20,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bancorp Of Stockton holds 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 4,670 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 93,604 shares stake. Sather Fin Group stated it has 3.7% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Ehncd Div Incm (BDJ) by 677,993 shares to 317,794 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock John Pfd Eqty Fd (HPI) by 24,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,862 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

