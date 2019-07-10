As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Rose, Blume Capital Management Lowered by $873,240 Its Holding; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lowered Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holding by $1.40 Million

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 7.51M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: President Trump issued a presidential order barring Broadcom from purchasing Qualcomm; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF F-T & TEMPORARY STAFF; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,633 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 143,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 9.82 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 30.87 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares to 50,229 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,590 shares to 118,189 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 18,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.80 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.