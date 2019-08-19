As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined, Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Cut Position by $570,000; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Valuation Rose, Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lowered by $45.60 Million Its Holding

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79 million, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 4.32 million shares traded or 56.22% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 10.40 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5PM MARCH 23; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 12/03/2018 – Trump Orders Broadcom to Cease Attempt to Buy Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Management Limited owns 76,570 shares. Woodstock Corp owns 92,054 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 767,923 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 383,701 are owned by Bruni J V. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First City Capital Mngmt invested in 11,083 shares. Benedict Advsr Incorporated reported 1.35% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The New York-based Mathes has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Montrusco Bolton Invs invested in 41,051 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Ww Asset Management invested in 91,562 shares. Apriem Advsrs owns 8,427 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 300,000 shares to 813,000 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 303,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).

