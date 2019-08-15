As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined, Holder Df Dent & Co Trimmed by $1.55 Million Its Stake; Goldentree Asset Management LP Cut Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position by $12.59 Million as Stock Value Declined

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 27,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 353,767 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, down from 381,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 4.54 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Said to Explore Taking Company Private; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 839,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 15.25 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH – AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 13/03/2018 – Sosei Regains Worldwide Rights from Teva to Develop and Commercialize Novel Small Molecule CGRP Antagonists for Migraine and Other Severe Headaches; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE ALSO ISSUED FOR 46 JOBS AT TEVA PARSIPPANY PLANT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 1.55 million shares to 14.09M shares, valued at $65.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 631,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc. by 195,114 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $62.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S & P Global Inc by 4,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).