As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined, Edge Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding; Capital Fund Management Sa Increases Holding in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) by 225.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 52,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 76,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, up from 23,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 1.35 million shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 90.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 1,110 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84,000, down from 11,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 4.66M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Broadcom: chipping in; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm chip sales indicate some smartphone strength; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Miles Cap Inc has 0.76% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,186 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 1.68% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 32,809 shares. Barton Invest holds 1.02% or 89,445 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Inc reported 3,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Farmers Bank reported 0.02% stake. Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.33% or 402,885 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Cap has 834,882 shares. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 15,009 shares stake. Aqr Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 2.20M shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 2.22 million shares. Holderness Invs has 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mairs holds 1.16% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Bruni J V And Co Co has invested 1.95% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Intact Investment Mgmt has 156,800 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NYSE:NLY) by 41,433 shares to 42,219 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,183 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.12 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Top Digital Games in the World in August by Earnings | INN – Investing News Network” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm bringing 5G to lower-cost phones – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking Down Qualcomm’s Revenue Streams To Understand How They Make Money – Forbes” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $10.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:YY) by 71,800 shares to 72,200 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (Call) (NYSE:MSCI) by 95,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 4.60M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 7,785 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 4,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 270,539 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Sirios Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.82% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Maplelane Cap Limited Co reported 330,001 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Lord Abbett And Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 642,103 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 87,400 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Cap Impact Advsrs has invested 0.81% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Fayez Sarofim & Communication has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Wexford Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.17% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Sei stated it has 0.03% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). D E Shaw accumulated 50,681 shares.