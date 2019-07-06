As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Cut Its Stake; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 360,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.03M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 11.79M shares traded or 195.49% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,537 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 11,811 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $73.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 12,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Video Game Sales In May Show Shift To Downloads – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bulls Are Dead Wrong About Electronic Arts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take Two (TTWO) Set to Launch The Outer Worlds on Oct 25 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: EA,GOL,BRFS,GM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment accumulated 48,617 shares. 9,892 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Management. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 2,188 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc owns 404 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 58,097 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Waratah Advsrs Limited invested in 0.39% or 36,525 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 16,455 shares stake. Ubs Oconnor stated it has 146,556 shares. Pictet Commercial Bank Ltd invested in 1.29% or 28,895 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt holds 269,902 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C has 0.17% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 342,756 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. Shares for $1.01M were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,985 shares to 17,939 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 20,722 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 192,164 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 30,000 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Company reported 22,757 shares. Cincinnati Corporation has invested 2.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.14% or 282,734 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt reported 48,477 shares. Burke And Herbert Bankshares And Tru Company reported 0.62% stake. Trustmark Bancshares Department invested in 40,654 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt reported 32,451 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,596 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Co reported 13,015 shares stake. Vanguard Gp Incorporated owns 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 97.60M shares. Lpl Ltd accumulated 488,354 shares. 3,602 are owned by Northeast Management.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.