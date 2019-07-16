As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder West Oak Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $593,370; Celgene (CELG) Stock Rose While Choate Investment Advisors Decreased Stake by $399,030

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 24,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 2.63M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 8.90M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.36 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 219 shares to 4,274 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chase Corp (NYSEMKT:CCF) by 81,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation reported 3,407 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Lc has 27,781 shares. National Pension Ser stated it has 769,507 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn reported 21,090 shares. Korea Invest accumulated 822,351 shares. Stanley reported 10,464 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory Gp holds 2,200 shares. Lucas Cap Mngmt invested in 12,026 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 176,960 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Narwhal Mngmt invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 300 are owned by Estabrook Mngmt. Central Bankshares & has 1.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 57,039 shares. Btc Capital Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 13,219 shares. 2.07 million were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assoc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

