As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder West Oak Capital Decreased Position; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increased Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $570,000 as Stock Price Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 3,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $530.53. About 140,104 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. About 2.68 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, AMD – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Supports Qualcomm In FTC Monopoly Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Cap Mngmt holds 48,201 shares. 12,914 were reported by Fiera. Daiwa Grp Inc stated it has 93,604 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 19,190 shares. Torray Ltd invested 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 118,522 were accumulated by Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp. Hedeker Wealth reported 1.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Morgan Stanley holds 0.11% or 6.82M shares. Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 116,716 shares or 3% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Llc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 6,885 shares. American Research & Mgmt reported 2,884 shares. Cap International Investors has 29.09 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 15,466 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 16,495 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo stated it has 9,456 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 675 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 43,139 shares. Karp Cap Mgmt holds 4,465 shares. American Century invested in 921,266 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 699 shares. 1,860 are owned by Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.06% or 360,204 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.2% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Us Fincl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 20,725 shares. North Amer holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 795 shares. Monetta Ser Incorporated accumulated 5,200 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petrochina Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:PTR) by 31,500 shares to 4,421 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 402,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,274 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mnuchin Opens To Libra, Tesla Closes Above $250; Goldman Beats, Confirming Charts, Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings Nasdaq:ISRG – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst: Intuitive Surgical Could Lead Its Market For Another Decade – Schaeffers Research” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. Shares for $3.94M were sold by MOHR MARSHALL. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4.