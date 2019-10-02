As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $475,456; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raised Us Ecology (ECOL) Stake by $617,022 as Share Value Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Us Ecology (ECOL) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 10,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 83,289 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 72,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Ecology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 76,798 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Net $48.4M-Net $52.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ US Ecology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECOL); 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 6,281 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 12,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 7.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED 2ND FEWEST VOTES SO FAR; 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump; 12/03/2018 – White House: Presidential Order Regarding the Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm Incorporated by Broadcom Limited; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Broadcom: chipping in; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold ECOL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.62 million shares or 1.64% more from 18.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Glob Advisors Lc holds 16,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 4,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 26,212 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 85,303 shares. Hm Payson And, Maine-based fund reported 30 shares. 119,742 were reported by Amer Century. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 845,080 shares. Fayez Sarofim And, Texas-based fund reported 15,606 shares. Signaturefd holds 35 shares. Principal Finance Group reported 0.01% stake. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd holds 0.47% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) or 17,975 shares. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 914 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12,319 shares to 61,126 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 312,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Should Know About Patrick Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “US Ecology Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms 2019 Business Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Weibo Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:WB) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 7,009 shares to 17,290 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “iPhone 11 and Note 10 Channel Checks Indicate Lackluster Demand But Not Weak Enough to Warrant Estimate Cuts – Keybanc – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm: Where Is It All Headed From Here? – Seeking Alpha” on May 19, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mizuho lifts QCOM target despite expected softness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.