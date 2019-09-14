As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Southport Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased Its Stake

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06B, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.57 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 22,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 286,488 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.88 million, down from 308,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.38 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation holds 15.78M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 39,497 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,400 shares. 40,557 were accumulated by Comml Bank. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Lc has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 308,242 shares. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advisors has 0.52% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Oakmont has 3.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 264,612 shares. Schroder Inv holds 82,332 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn holds 2,100 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 461 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt reported 31,590 shares stake. First Personal Finance reported 0.01% stake. Ironwood Llc accumulated 650 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 6,281 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na stated it has 3,222 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.24% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 574,134 shares. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,629 shares. Neuberger Berman reported 353,498 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,519 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 9.16M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 41,186 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 0.04% stake. Telemus Capital Lc has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pnc Grp Inc has 2.13 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Co accumulated 19,245 shares or 0.25% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust has 0.39% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 451,865 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability reported 45,181 shares stake. 6.90M are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Alpha Cubed Lc has 1,283 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.