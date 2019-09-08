As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder West Oak Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $593,370; Wix Com (WIX) Holder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Decreased Position by $18.47 Million as Shares Rose

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s pledge to help China’s ZTE spurs backlash in Washington; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Wix Com (WIX) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 153,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.77 million, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Wix Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 412,195 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wix to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix’s bear warns on fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2019: CUI, NTES, WIX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Stock Is a Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Adr (NYSE:CX) by 874,059 shares to 34.94 million shares, valued at $162.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne (NYSE:TER) by 12,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology Sa.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings.