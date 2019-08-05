As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Tctc Holdings Increased Position; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) as Stock Price Declined

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 152,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.67% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18 million, down from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Forum Energy Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.015. About 830,128 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Administration of Vaginal and Rectal Progesterone During FET Cycles; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Forum Energy; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – BULLDOG EXITED FET, IEA, OACQF, LAZY, ELEC IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.6% of Forum Energy

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 53,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 225,793 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 172,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 8.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€” even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 321,047 shares to 566,829 shares, valued at $18.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 50,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forum Energy Technologies +11% on sharp Q1 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forum Energy Technologies Shows Sound Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Forum Energy Technologies Stock Surged 21% Today – The Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% EPS growth.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27,300 shares to 12.54 million shares, valued at $617.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,361 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Despite Trade Woes – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm asks appeals court to pause antitrust ruling’s impact – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stock Falters on a Weak Sales Forecast – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/16: (SGEN) (CTAS) (QCOM) Higher; (NUS) (IRMN) (SENS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.