As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Maple Capital Management Trimmed by $6.08 Million Its Holding; As Bankunited (BKU) Stock Declined, Shareholder State Street Has Cut Its Position

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 79,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,526 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, down from 91,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 3.80 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – WILL ALSO FOCUS R&D SPEND TO QUALCOMM’S 5G TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE “ESSENTIAL TO THE U.S.”; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 374,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.64M, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 502,140 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $445.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,462 shares to 63,424 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.16 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

