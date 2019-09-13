As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Miles Capital Decreased Its Holding by $360,316; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.14 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 159,175 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09M, down from 179,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 5.45 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 4,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,186 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $927,000, down from 16,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 3.07M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG IS IN TALKS WITH CONTRACT CHIPMAKERS TO DIVERSIFY LOGIC CHIP PRODUCTION – EXEC; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF F-T & TEMPORARY STAFF; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build investor support for bid; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 217,000 shares to 242,000 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12B and $122.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,686 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57 million for 35.71 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

