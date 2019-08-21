As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Koshinski Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Lateef Investment Management LP Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 193,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 919,164 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 807,460 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 09/04/2018 – WINK News: BREAKING: The FBI raided President Trump’s lawyer’s office, the New York Times reports. More:…; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind, according to a; 26/04/2018 – The Morning Download: New York Times CIO Lived Shift from Mainframes to Serverless Computing; 16/05/2018 – The FBI named the probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia after a Rolling Stones lyric, The New York Times reported on Wednesday; 12/04/2018 – NYT/@realDonaldTrump: If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! – ! $NYT; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Contests: The Ninth Annual New York Times Summer Reading Contest; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 29.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, down from 19,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 7.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 11/03/2018 – William Pesek: Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF F-T & TEMPORARY STAFF; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hallmark Cap accumulated 5,596 shares. Atwood And Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,750 shares. Optimum Investment holds 0.25% or 13,233 shares. Prudential Financial has 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.12M shares. Snow Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 3,990 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 40,654 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,735 shares. Moreover, Covington Capital Mgmt has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fosun Intll Ltd owns 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,300 shares. Headinvest has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 224,227 were accumulated by Shell Asset Comm. Thornburg Incorporated reported 2.92% stake. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 4,137 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares to 10,252 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,981 shares to 367,889 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.