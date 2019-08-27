As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Cut by $1.13 Million Its Holding; Price Michael F Has Upped Position in Banc Of California (BANC) as Stock Rose

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 9,376 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 19,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 192,146 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 212,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 1.23 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. by 427,697 shares to 965,000 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,700 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 17,200 shares to 111,875 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND).

