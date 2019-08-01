As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Edge Wealth Management Raised Position; Granite Investment Partners Has Raised Winmark (WINA) Holding by $625,852

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 900.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,110 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 1,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 19.70 million shares traded or 27.98% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threatens Former Ally Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – DATANG TELECOM TECHNOLOGY 600198.SS SAYS ITS SMARTPHONE CHIP JV WITH QUALCOMM (CHINA) GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM CHINA’S ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Winmark Corp (WINA) by 87.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 3,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 7,123 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 3,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Winmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $171. About 1,231 shares traded. Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) has risen 16.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16,132 shares to 134,626 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Com invested in 36,408 shares. General American Investors Communication holds 0.76% or 135,036 shares. Philadelphia invested in 0.57% or 112,973 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp owns 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.47M shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc reported 558,665 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 13,836 shares. Park Circle Com owns 900 shares. Old Republic International invested in 877,000 shares. Country Tru State Bank reported 849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital, a Alabama-based fund reported 7,481 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd has 22,757 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Riverhead Mgmt Limited has 13,053 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capstone Advisors Inc invested in 16,162 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Southport Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold WINA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 2.12% more from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Metropolitan Life Company Ny holds 0% or 13,785 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 3,800 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,586 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 533 shares. Granite Inv Partners Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) or 7,123 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.16% or 1,573 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 700 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) for 1,730 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 141,389 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) for 4,600 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 1,149 shares.

