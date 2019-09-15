As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Brinker Capital Trimmed Stake; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Fishman Jay A LTD Lowered Position

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 24,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 54,420 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, down from 78,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.57M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 06/03/2018 – Josh Kosman: Broadcom’s CFO says it will walk if it does not win all six Qualcomm director spots; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING; 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 7,144 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385.06M, down from 7,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 2,883 shares to 194,052 shares, valued at $21.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 26,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (NYSE:HON) by 755 shares to 45,140 shares, valued at $7.88B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerg Etf (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

