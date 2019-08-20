As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, American Money Management Has Lowered by $1.84 Million Its Holding; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Holds Position in Firstenergy (FE)

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 32,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 61,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 7.18 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S SENSETIME SAYS QUALCOMM VENTURES ALSO AMONG STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 90.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 43,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 90,470 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 47,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 1.93 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Still Looks to Trump After Pact With Bankrupt Unit; 18/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 67C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – Mon Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 13/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on FirstEnergy Ohio’s Davis-Besse reactor withdrawn; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 10,881 shares to 285,824 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Largecap Etf (SCHX).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 51,843 shares to 10,733 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) by 16,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,167 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

