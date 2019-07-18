As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Lowered Holding; As Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) Stock Declined, Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 325,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.57 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 6.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 1.45 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – CONFIRM THERE WAS SEISMIC EVENT THAT TOOK PLACE PREVIOUS DAY MAY 21, AT MANYANO MINE, KLOOF OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Production Lost in 1Q to Be Recovered During Remainder of 2018; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD SPOKESMAN JAMES WELLSTED COMMENTS BY PHONE; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Conduct Investigation at Masakhane Mine; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Uncertainty Driven by Concerns Around Leverage; 18/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SIBANYE-STILLWATER CEO CONFIDENT OF LONMIN TAKEOVER, MANAGEMENT MUST MAINTAIN CASH; 03/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – AGREEMENT WITH OCCUPATIONAL LUNG DISEASE WORKING GROUP IS STILL SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY HIGH COURT; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SAYS 13 MINERS TRAP AFTER SEISMIC EVENT: EWN; 04/05/2018 – KPMG Dumped by Sibanye as South Africa Troubles Mount (Correct); 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Suspend Operations at Masakhane Mine During One Week

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 36,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,990 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 265,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 4.46 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Reveals the World’s First Dedicated XR Platform

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,092 shares to 78,716 shares, valued at $28.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 230 shares. 19.92M are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company. Macnealy Hoover Investment has 20,072 shares. Everence Capital invested 0.27% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). North Amer Mngmt Corp reported 1.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 8.88 million are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4.86 million shares. Notis has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Comm State Bank holds 0.03% or 40,617 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il invested 0.34% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Selway Asset, a Idaho-based fund reported 43,250 shares. Investec Asset Limited owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,747 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,020 shares to 65,228 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.