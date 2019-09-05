As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, West Oak Capital Has Trimmed Position; Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $58.42 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) by 6850% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 356,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 361,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.58M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.54. About 2.17M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Move to U.S. Seen as Effort to Sidestep Government Review of $117 Billion Qualcomm Bid; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 709,900 shares to 28,100 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,109 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability accumulated 0.78% or 572,383 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Co reported 7,015 shares. Jump Trading Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Company reported 1.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 16,494 were reported by Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 0.05% or 81,114 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Inc holds 2,074 shares. Cohen Klingenstein owns 39,400 shares. 8,050 were reported by Mathes Com Incorporated. Frontier Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 4,960 shares. Stewart Patten Ltd invested in 0.18% or 17,300 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,202 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,537 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc has 56 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.04 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

