As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased Position by $2.09 Million; Harber Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Pdf Solutions (PDFS) by $1.38 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 27,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,222 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, down from 116,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 3.75M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Discontinues Executive Chairman Role; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 106,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The hedge fund held 583,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, down from 689,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 72,399 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,535 shares to 27,905 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 19,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,406 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W & Ny holds 0.05% or 3,004 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc holds 5,665 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Motco reported 1,676 shares. Security has 0.42% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,720 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 71,370 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 59.41M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,062 shares. 72,006 were accumulated by Baxter Bros Incorporated. 1St Source State Bank invested in 50,166 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 85,797 shares. 27,523 were accumulated by Stoneridge Inv Prtn Ltd Liability. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Indiana & Investment Management Communications stated it has 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc owns 24,073 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Qualcomm Says Carriers Need to Get Serious About Wi-Fi – Bloomberg” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PDF Solutions® Reports First Fiscal Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PDF Solutions Reports Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dr. Gerald Z. Yin Joins PDF Solutions Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2018. More interesting news about PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PDFS: A Potential Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold PDFS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.58% more from 23.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 43,522 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 151,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 9,501 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). M&T Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 29,400 shares. Voya Limited Liability Com stated it has 11,682 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 10,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 43,262 shares. 21,776 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Federated Invsts Pa reported 423 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 31,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd owns 1,903 shares.