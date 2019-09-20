As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Maple Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Mad River Investors Has Decreased Its Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $1.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 141,555 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc analyzed 79,957 shares as the company's stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,526 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, down from 91,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.33. About 1.81 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Brookfield's Acquisition of GGP Looks One Year Later – Yahoo Finance" on September 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: "5 Stocks to Start Your TFSA Retirement Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada" published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Yahoo Finance" on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Brookfield Asset Management Announces Delisting of its Shares From Euronext Amsterdam – Yahoo Finance" published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 40 Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.60 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $445.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,028 shares to 87,668 shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension holds 0.41% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.59M shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.75 million shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 5,076 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo owns 0.43% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 200,115 shares. Oz Mgmt LP invested in 205,986 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd holds 255,876 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 7,238 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 3.36M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 2.46 million shares. 5,495 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Stockton. 4,924 were reported by Choate Inv. Moreover, Monetary Management Gp has 0.94% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 32,065 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 7,902 shares stake. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc owns 156,800 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 39,400 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq" on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 26, 2019.