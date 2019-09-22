As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Upped Stake by $551,000; Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Prologis (PLD) by $9.65 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 120,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 1.94 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.56M, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 3.75M shares traded or 72.20% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, up from 52,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Hldr Annual Meeting to Apr 5 As a Result of CFIUS Order; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 136,255 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $61.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) by 11,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.67 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

