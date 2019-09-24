As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Lowered Stake by $3.14 Million; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake Held by Huntington National Bank

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 8.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 8,682 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 264,088 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.01 million, up from 255,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $205.04. About 745,311 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advisors holds 6,768 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Blair William And Communication Il has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 25,388 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 532,657 shares. Natl Asset Management Incorporated has 4,160 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Investments owns 0.37% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 32,757 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ing Groep Nv owns 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,209 shares. Monarch Management Inc invested in 0.08% or 1,200 shares. 1,380 were accumulated by Roundview Llc. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pnc Serv Group Inc Incorporated invested in 228,769 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gru Ltd reported 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 93,989 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,290 shares. Captrust Fin holds 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 954 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 121,560 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $103.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,218 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csu Producer Res Inc accumulated 15,750 shares. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Greenwood Llc has 36,800 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barry Advisors has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capital Invest Service Of America, Wisconsin-based fund reported 200,437 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 21,298 shares. Washington-based Saturna has invested 1.86% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mufg Americas reported 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Trexquant LP reported 61,776 shares stake. The New York-based Burns J W Communication Ny has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cap Sarl reported 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Winch Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 44 shares. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 83,044 shares.