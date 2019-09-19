As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Optimum Investment Advisors Boosted by $936,852 Its Position; Epizyme (EPZM) Position Has Boosted by Consonance Capital Management Lp

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 4.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.74 million, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 777,636 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2465.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 12,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,827 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.9. About 4.28M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm reshuffles leadership in takeover battle; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HLDRS; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 50,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 7.08 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 316,862 are owned by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 23,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 11,099 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 50,563 shares. Principal stated it has 12,169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Automobile Association owns 10,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc owns 190,125 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 3.07 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 469,933 shares. 14,931 were accumulated by Legal & General Gru Public Limited. 238,200 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 454,618 shares to 770,769 shares, valued at $60.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 852,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).