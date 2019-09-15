As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Hourglass Capital Cut Its Position; Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increased Position

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 46.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 59,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 68,555 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 127,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 740,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.75 million, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 7,795 shares to 171,856 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 19,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,227 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 47,100 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,961 shares, and cut its stake in Astec Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE).

