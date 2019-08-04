As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Holder Becker Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $9.65 Million; As Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose, Roundview Capital Has Raised Position

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 169,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 508,616 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, down from 677,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Mngmt owns 6,194 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Monetary Management Group Incorporated reported 13,550 shares stake. Texas-based Segment Wealth Lc has invested 1.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.26% or 491,061 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 94,195 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.69% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiemann Advisors Llc invested 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Albion Financial Grp Inc Ut holds 0.07% or 6,296 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Plante Moran Ltd Liability reported 569 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Leisure Capital reported 0.48% stake. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Com stated it has 154,540 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Murphy Mngmt Inc invested in 0.2% or 15,875 shares. American Research And Management holds 1,743 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% or 300,506 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability has 910 shares. 325,000 are held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Bamco Inc New York reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Westwood Holding Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 35,443 shares. Hilltop invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Duncker Streett stated it has 0.53% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested in 37,027 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 118,522 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio.

