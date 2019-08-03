As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $490,656; As Ladder Cap (LADR) Market Valuation Declined, State Street Increased Its Holding

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 8,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 84,924 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 76,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’

State Street Corp increased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 128,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.41 million, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 543,476 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,607 shares to 3,853 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,684 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

