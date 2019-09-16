As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Cut Holding; Bernzott Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Shares Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,158 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, down from 123,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.48. About 9.34M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 4,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 2.44 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – RECEIVED A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER TO IMMEDIATELY AND PERMANENTLY ABANDON THE PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM BY BROADCOM LIMITED; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID TO ABANDON QUALCOMM BID ON GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ALL 10 OF QUALCOMM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Cap Inc reported 17,635 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability has 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 111,764 were accumulated by Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership. 1.65M are owned by London Com Of Virginia. Bessemer Gp holds 3.82% or 8.47M shares. Granite Inv Partners holds 257,417 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Ionic Mngmt Llc has 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,540 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.46% stake. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Narwhal Management stated it has 3.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Management Lc has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckhead Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 92,641 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 2.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.42 million shares. Wagner Bowman owns 44,835 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 45,096 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.53% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sather Financial Group owns 320,292 shares or 4.62% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Group invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Senator Invest Grp Inc Incorporated Lp stated it has 1.4% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Logan Capital Incorporated owns 7,008 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel invested in 59,975 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 9,400 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.27% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 46,066 shares. Mirador Capital Partners Lp accumulated 4,754 shares. Motco has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.12 million shares. Tdam Usa invested in 15,266 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

