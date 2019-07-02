As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Check Capital Management Has Decreased by $4.43 Million Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Lifted Stake by $484,272 as Valuation Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 154,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 77,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 725,008 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, down from 802,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 17.71M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Delays Shareholder Meeting at Least 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Alibaba Stock Worth Buying at This Point? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: Microsoft’s Azure Is Closing In On Amazon Web Services – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) by 29,425 shares to 90,303 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 53,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rech Global Invsts has 3.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 97.79 million shares. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 27,645 shares. Ledyard State Bank holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,153 shares. Adirondack Research & Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 45,215 shares or 5.55% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 81,624 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 14,219 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Aqr holds 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 17.98M shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19.44 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 1.83% or 35,908 shares. Hm Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 19,578 shares. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,449 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lc owns 438,287 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Invest Counsel stated it has 1.41% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Holderness Investments has 7,732 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Compton Management Ri owns 13,660 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 28,513 shares. Df Dent And Co Inc reported 0.4% stake. Independent Invsts holds 40,600 shares. Moreover, Saturna has 1.39% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 4.06 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 22,416 shares. 10,574 are held by King Luther Capital Corporation. Fort LP accumulated 0.02% or 1,507 shares. Bancorp Of The West stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sun Life holds 0.03% or 2,074 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “S&P 500 settles below intraday high sparked by U.S.-China trade truce – MarketWatch” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: MX, MDSO, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: PCTY, QCOM, LL – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Hitches a Ride With Samsung Into the Smartphone Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.