As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose, Hourglass Capital Increased Holding by $311,790; Ppl (PPL) Market Valuation Declined While Ls Investment Advisors Raised Holding

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,875 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 122,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 92.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 26,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,341 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 28,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.89M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight JD Power customer satisfaction award – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,156 shares to 422,393 shares, valued at $16.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,572 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 0.12% stake. Cohen & Steers reported 3,520 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Wellington Shields Management Limited Com has 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 6,900 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) reported 166,043 shares. Aimz Invest Advsrs Lc holds 15,650 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Management Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 27,000 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Co stated it has 69,816 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Ltd Co has 0.69% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 261,463 shares. The Korea-based Pension has invested 0.1% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Curbstone Financial Management holds 0.13% or 15,418 shares. First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 0.14% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Manhattan accumulated 1,687 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,822 shares to 42,744 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,336 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mngmt owns 5,125 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. St Johns Investment Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capital Svcs Of America Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 200,775 shares. The Illinois-based Grp Inc One Trading LP has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 74 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Ltd. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.74% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The California-based Primecap Mngmt Communications Ca has invested 1.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Financial Architects holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 550 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Patten & Patten Tn invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Marco Limited Liability Company accumulated 237,139 shares. Saba Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 417,956 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs invested in 0.01% or 11,345 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 373,008 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment has invested 0.88% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Micron, Qualcomm, Wells Fargo Fall Premarket – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Qualcomm Stock Could Rebound to $80 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. chipmakers lobby to ease Huawei ban – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Micron, Qualcomm and Broadcom – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.