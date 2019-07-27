As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose, Holder Amg Funds Cut Stake; As Paychex (PAYX) Share Value Rose, Welch Group Has Decreased by $497,600 Its Stake

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,390 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, down from 19,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – WILL ALSO FOCUS R&D SPEND TO QUALCOMM’S 5G TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE “ESSENTIAL TO THE U.S.”; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Spending Buys the Right Friends; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5PM MARCH 23; 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING SENIOR UNSECURED DELAYED-DRAW TERM FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 367,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.51 million, down from 374,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 930,033 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,456 are owned by Sequoia Advisors Ltd. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Co stated it has 32,940 shares. Drexel Morgan & has invested 0.49% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc has 6,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited has 41,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cls Invests Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Opus Gp Ltd Co has 0.21% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 9,690 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 211 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank & Com accumulated 1.64% or 106,414 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.39% or 34,274 shares in its portfolio. South State holds 5,612 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 221,920 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Naples Glob Lc owns 47,638 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 12,405 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. American & Mgmt has invested 1.51% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9,533 shares to 587,450 shares, valued at $30.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $6.01 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Vossler Jennifer R. sold $749,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs holds 1.05% or 36,782 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Llc has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 488,354 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp has 0.78% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 910 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.65% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 166,185 shares. Tctc Limited Liability has 225,793 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 25 shares. Mairs And Pwr accumulated 1.25 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0% or 83 shares. 6,003 were accumulated by Hrt Financial Ltd. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 28,513 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.62% or 675,873 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 3.43 million shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.