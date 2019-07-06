As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose, Annex Advisory Services Cut by $1.64 Million Its Stake; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose, Holder Dupont Capital Management Decreased Stake

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Said to Explore Taking Company Private; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 20,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,639 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, down from 88,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 2.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.61M for 25.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive Earnings: CL Stock Pops on Q1 Beat – Investorplace.com” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Colgate-Palmolive A Bargain Around Its 5-Year Lows? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.27% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Guyasuta Advsr owns 2.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 279,578 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 8,802 shares. Hudock Gru Lc holds 0.13% or 5,367 shares in its portfolio. 3,428 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.22% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tirschwell And Loewy reported 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 1,042 shares. Ci holds 0.04% or 101,100 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 12,911 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt invested 1.32% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Eagle Ridge Mgmt holds 17,620 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 543,588 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 22,347 shares to 34,360 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) by 42,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Management holds 0.64% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 505,393 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 97.60M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Company has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Adage Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 1.52 million shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Freestone Limited Company owns 96,608 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.02% or 137,965 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 40,159 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 0.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 7,200 are held by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp. Pure Advsrs has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Community Services Group Inc Lc reported 6,173 shares.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 83,982 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $42.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 13,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,017 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.