As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, West Oak Capital Lowered Its Holding by $593,370; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Has Decreased Its Position

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 3.19M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG IS IN TALKS WITH CONTRACT CHIPMAKERS TO DIVERSIFY LOGIC CHIP PRODUCTION – EXEC; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MAKING COMMENTS ON CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 69,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 278,015 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86M, down from 347,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 3.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco High Inc 2024 Target T by 79,715 shares to 109,965 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Te (JLS) by 21,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.02 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57 million for 35.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.