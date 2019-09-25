As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Wellington Shields & Company Cut Its Position; Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.52 Million

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $928,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 8.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Delays Shareholder Meeting at Least 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PCT PROVISION FOR GAAP; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 6,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 238,819 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.03M, down from 245,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 472,308 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 16/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 29/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 31/05/2018 – CHINA TO ACCOUNT FOR 42% OF EM GAUGE `EVENTUALLY’: MSCI

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.37 million for 35.03 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 399,855 shares. Moreover, Everence Management Incorporated has 0.07% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,797 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Comm holds 9,430 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability holds 24,387 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 95 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 75 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ycg Ltd Liability has invested 5.44% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cibc World Corp invested in 0.04% or 21,999 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Tarbox Family Office reported 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 206,212 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 261 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 0.05% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 120,873 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 49,899 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 117,306 shares to 989,368 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 43,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 999,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

