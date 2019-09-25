As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Tanaka Capital Management Trimmed Stake; P-A-W Capital Decreased Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holding by $305,000

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.21. About 202,040 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 2.52M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 16/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom over Qualcomm deal; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors Cabot Inc has 16,721 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group accumulated 99.90M shares. Ariel Ltd Liability Corp owns 236,924 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr invested in 0.14% or 474,203 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 143,863 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability. Carroll Finance Associate invested in 7,839 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 391 were accumulated by Brandywine Investment Ltd Liability Corp. Alpha Windward Ltd accumulated 2,575 shares. Toth Advisory owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 32,588 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 38,371 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.41% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.78 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $32.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 197,066 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Com Ma owns 0.09% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 109,603 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp stated it has 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Brandywine Managers Limited Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Davidson Kempner Mngmt LP owns 237,500 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Mackenzie has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 0.19% or 98,179 shares. Duncker Streett And Communications Incorporated invested in 0% or 4 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And stated it has 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 189,786 shares. Next Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 7 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 16,300 shares. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 83,047 shares. Bamco has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.