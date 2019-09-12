As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Suntrust Banks Decreased by $2.49 Million Its Stake; David R Rahn & Associates Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $678,870

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 11,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 44,645 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 56,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 9.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 32,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 109,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 142,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 5.72M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4,028 shares to 15,494 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.95 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smead Mgmt invested in 762,437 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 625 shares or 0% of the stock. Sol Capital Management Co reported 0.26% stake. Bp Public Limited Co reported 121,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. North Amer Management owns 1.29% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 106,523 shares. Payden & Rygel owns 417,900 shares. Newfocus Fincl Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Charter Trust accumulated 0.03% or 3,375 shares. 7,902 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated has 32,065 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Moreover, Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pettee Investors holds 0.17% or 3,621 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

