As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Springowl Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $427,500; As Southern Co Com (SO) Stock Value Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Has Upped Holding

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 94,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 270,283 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, up from 175,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 3.79M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 5.46M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s Smartphone Chipset JV Gets the Nod in China; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Alabama Power initiative earns national honor – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 33,415 shares to 81,656 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,012 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il invested in 0.03% or 4,884 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 6,158 shares. Sun Life Fin invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 2.04M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. House Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 4,367 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.83M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. First United Fincl Bank owns 18,584 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 49,294 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives accumulated 54,759 shares. Everence Management Inc reported 43,795 shares. Capital Invest holds 1.3% or 429,878 shares. Michigan-based Regal Invest Advisors has invested 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 136,998 are owned by Cibc World Mkts.