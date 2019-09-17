As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Sterneck Capital Management Has Cut by $512,164 Its Holding; As Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) Valuation Rose, Trellus Management Company Has Trimmed Stake by $387,500

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 6,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,988 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 31,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.6. About 1.30M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Move to U.S. Seen as Effort to Sidestep Government Review of $117 Billion Qualcomm Bid; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 05/03/2018 – ? Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.95M market cap company. The stock increased 6.63% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 495,668 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Laurion Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers Merchants Invs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 39,864 shares. 359 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,294 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 15.78M shares. 22,361 are owned by Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Co. Advsr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bluefin Trading Lc invested in 33,536 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 6,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Everett Harris & Ca has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 0.24% or 313,202 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 1.39% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ima Wealth stated it has 946 shares. The Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.12% or 5,843 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.73 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27 million for 32.94 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.