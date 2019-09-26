As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $448,020; As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Lowered Position by $600,320

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 10,445 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 19,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 985,520 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 5,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 27,255 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 33,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 3.62M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.16 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.83M for 17.89 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

