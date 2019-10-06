As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Headinvest Cut Its Holding; Q Global Advisors Upped Its Holding in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by $708,390 as Stock Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 39,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 187,294 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 147,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 373,563 shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 4,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,434 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, down from 50,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE; 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom tussles with US government over Qualcomm bid; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 67,346 shares to 98,941 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

