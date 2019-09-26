As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Mairs & Power Lifted Its Holding; Andra Ap-Fonden Has Raised Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake by $326,700; Market Value Declined

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 17,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.28 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 4.66M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Releases Final Figures on Board Election; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 35,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.66. About 1.05M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “InvestorPlace Roundup: The Rapid Fall of EV Maker Nio – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 11,485 shares to 241,579 shares, valued at $30.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 3,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,335 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Century accumulated 1.22M shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4.26 million shares. Griffin Asset Inc holds 82,866 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 42,850 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Lc owns 15,542 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 1.43M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Boston Advsrs has 6,207 shares. Wade G W And accumulated 131,511 shares. F&V Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3,920 shares. Bokf Na owns 155,005 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Optimum Advisors holds 12,827 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.75% or 17,720 shares. Farmers Tru reported 4,250 shares stake. The New York-based Qci Asset Management has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0.11% or 4.83 million shares. Fil has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 80,550 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Financial Mngmt Professionals accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 924 shares. Alpine Woods stated it has 3,834 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tower Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0.03% or 3,795 shares. The Vermont-based Tru Communication Of Vermont has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Caxton Associate Lp stated it has 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 3,032 shares stake. Stonebridge Ltd owns 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 100 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 510 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee.