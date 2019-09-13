As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Madison Investment Holdings Lowered Position by $9.83 Million; Shareholder Old West Investment Management Upped Freeport (FCX) Stake

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 83,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 254,197 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 171,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 9.66M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 21/03/2018 – Freeport Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 129,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,152 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 145,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 1.15M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm chief says 5G will put China telecoms groups on top; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s pledge to help China’s ZTE spurs backlash in Washington; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.71 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12,440 shares to 497,602 shares, valued at $49.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,308 shares to 24,819 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Miners E by 99,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,908 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L also bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares.