As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Holder North Star Asset Management Decreased Holding; As Iron Mountain (Reit) (IRM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Capital International Investors Has Lowered Holding by $6.09 Million

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (Reit) (IRM) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 173,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 8.80M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312.12M, down from 8.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 1.81 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 23,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 78,018 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 101,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 12/03/2018 – President Trump Says Broadcom Must Cease Attempt to Take Over Qualcomm, Citing National Security Concerns; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 12/03/2018 – US security panel could refer Broadcom-Qualcomm bid to Trump for review; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Element Cap Management Limited Com owns 54,045 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 29,023 shares. Guardian Tru stated it has 57,310 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc stated it has 214,869 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 2.62 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory Net Limited Co reported 1,640 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh holds 0% or 9,300 shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 267,678 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 6,610 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 29,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 82,546 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 33,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.28 million shares to 6.81M shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 95.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) (NYSE:WAB).

