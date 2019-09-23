As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Holder Amg National Trust Bank Trimmed Position by $1.23 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Blue Chip Partners Cut Holding by $444,885

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 131,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62M, down from 134,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 16,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 50,724 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, down from 66,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ICF) by 113,689 shares to 588,791 shares, valued at $66.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (RWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.42% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Everence Cap Inc has 0.34% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 27,427 shares. Mairs Pwr has invested 1.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bamco New York accumulated 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Newfocus Fin Grp Inc Ltd Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advsr has invested 0.52% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Advisors Lc holds 0.27% or 60,588 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fin Pa reported 13,271 shares. Moreover, Archford Strategies has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research accumulated 599,516 shares. Btim holds 0.02% or 20,335 shares. 3,136 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability Corporation. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.62% or 9.42 million shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 30, 2019 : NEE^R, GSX, GE, IXUS, VALE, MSFT, CDE, CMCSA, BAC, INTC, QQQ, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 11,222 shares to 398,621 shares, valued at $35.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.