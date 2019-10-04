As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.72 Million; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stock Price Rose, Avalon Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.34 Million

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 8,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 91,387 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.17M, down from 100,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $168.73. About 297,430 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 420.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 22,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 2.89 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5PM MARCH 23; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 192,303 shares to 87,952 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,415 shares, and cut its stake in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Btr Capital Management invested in 2.24% or 158,167 shares. Parnassus Ca has invested 0.66% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schulhoff & reported 14,070 shares. Moreover, Legacy Private Trust Commerce has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,220 shares. 126,091 are held by Philadelphia Tru Com. First City Management reported 11,083 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 1.66% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 24,749 shares. Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 129,330 shares. Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Group Inc Inc has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 8,904 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fca Corporation Tx reported 5,260 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fin Group has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 8,160 are owned by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. 1.01 million are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Andra Ap stated it has 50,300 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 235,450 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cambridge Trust Company invested in 0.01% or 1,356 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Gabelli Funds Limited Company accumulated 30,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Jacobs Ca has 1.03% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Allstate holds 0.02% or 8,090 shares. State Street reported 0.08% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Adage Cap Partners Grp Limited Com accumulated 149,615 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com reported 6,359 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.