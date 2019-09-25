As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Capital Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $1.67 Million; Roosevelt Investment Group Continues to Hold Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 21,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,289 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 67,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 8.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: The White House blocks Broadcom purchase of Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S SENSETIME SAYS QUALCOMM VENTURES ALSO AMONG STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 69.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 1,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,474 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, up from 1,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24,591 shares to 100,795 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Insight 2811 Incorporated owns 12,165 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Boston Rech And has 2,960 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 47,609 were accumulated by Argent Tru. Essex Financial Ser Inc accumulated 3,477 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 2.22 million shares. Horizon Investments owns 14,480 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Mngmt Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cap Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.56% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Clearbridge Investments Ltd reported 9.42M shares. Farmers Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Logan Cap Management Inc holds 0.03% or 7,008 shares. Allstate holds 68,038 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,039 shares to 131,850 shares, valued at $25.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,771 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).