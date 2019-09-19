As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Cut Its Position; Greif (GEF) Holding Maintained by Bowling Portfolio Management Llc

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 161.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 23,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 38,388 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 14,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 163,231 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 4,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, down from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.91 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDED $310 MLN OF CHARGES, OR ($0.18) PER SHARE, FROM RESTRUCTURING, COSTS RELATED TO COST PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2018; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Savings Bank Na has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 6,694 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 8,424 shares. Leisure Mngmt owns 24,749 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Highlander Mgmt has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 750 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.38% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 289,857 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 562,756 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial Net has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mathes stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Excalibur Management Corp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 4,590 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2.08 million shares stake.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.56 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21,034 shares to 101,605 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 18,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,770 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.25, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold GEF shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 5.88% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 463,453 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 132,805 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 82,697 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.06% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 5,591 shares. Blackrock reported 3.07M shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 10,735 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 349,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 60,865 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 355,803 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Retail Bank reported 48,200 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). 456 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).