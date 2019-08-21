As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Albion Financial Group Increased Position by $398,544; Chipotle Mexican Grill In (CMG) Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Cut Stake as Shares Rose

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill In (CMG) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 3,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $820.14. About 198,620 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 6,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,199 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 9.39M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hollencrest Cap holds 0.03% or 3,667 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Middleton And Ma reported 0.99% stake. Moreover, Fosun Limited has 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schulhoff And Co has 0.43% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 14,070 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aqr Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 215,213 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 558 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co invested in 45,898 shares or 0.33% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 16.59M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 565,417 shares. 607,069 were accumulated by Private Asset Management Incorporated. Berkshire Asset Limited Company Pa owns 225,020 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited holds 0.29% or 133,148 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Lc holds 0.08% or 1,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 25,578 shares. Sun Life holds 42 shares. Contravisory Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ws Mgmt Lllp owns 42,293 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc has invested 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Da Davidson & holds 24,182 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 66 were reported by Motco. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 5,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 233,116 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 1,770 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 35,011 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pnc Fin Services Gru has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Garde Cap Inc reported 886 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 66.14 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.